Vincennes City Council Pays Bills for Projects

The Vincennes City Council has approved, on first reading, payment of a bill to resurface the Vaughn Walking Trail. The payment will be to Milestone Contractors for their work on the project. The current bill is for just over 80-thousand, 300 dollars; the ordinance calls for it to be paid from City EDIT dollars. The measure will be up for final approval at Council’s next session on Monday, February 13th. Completion of the Vaughn Walking Trail is scheduled for this spring.

In other first reading approvals, Council approved two payments for the Vincennes Riverwalk. The first was for just over 21-thousand dollars to R-Q-A-W for inspection of the project; the other was for just over 13-thousand dollars for a utility vehicle for Riverwalk maintenance. The R-Q-A-W funding came from EDIT dollars, while the new vehicle was paid for by Riverboat funding. Those measures will also be up for final approval on February 13th

All of the financial ordinances passed first reading unanimously.