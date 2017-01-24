Vincennes City Firemen Working with Project Lifesaver

The Vincennes City Fire Department is still taking applications for its Project Lifesaver program. Project Lifesaver is a monitoring device to help with family members with conditions that require constant supervision.

Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says some Vincennes residents are already in the Project Lifesaver program…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/24055015/NEW0000_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...-ABOUT-IT_0-00-12.068.mp3

Pinkstaff also knows there is help for those who can’t afford the Project Lifesaver device…