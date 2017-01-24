Vincennes Utilities Plan Work on McKinley Avenue Drainage Project

Vincennes Utilities officials are looking to next year, or to 2019, to improve the McKinley Avenue drainage project. The City has placed a water retention area near the corner of McKinley Avenue and Wheeler Road, to improve drainage in that area.

The first phase of the McKinley Avenue retention project was put in place several years ago. Vincennes Utlities general manager Kirk Bouchie says the project’s first phase has worked well…

The second phase will improve drainage from areas up the hill, draining back into the McKinley Avenue retention basin. The retention area is also designed to help reduce the amount of stormwater entering the nearby Mantle Ditch.