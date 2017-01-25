After Long Process, Enoco Mine Stays in County Hands

After a long process of trying to sell it, the Knox County Parks Board has decided to hold on to its land at the old Enoco Mine site. Parks officials had tried to sell the land, but were un-successful.

County Parks Superintendent Rama Sobhani believes the decision to keep Enoco in County hands is best for everyone involved…

The original decision to sell Enoco was in part driven by a need for money to help set up the Fox Ridge Nature Park. However, Sobhani says that is no longer an issue…

For the forseeable future, the Enoco land will continue to be leased out to farmers. The leasing will also provide a steady stream of revenue for the County Parks Department.