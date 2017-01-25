Dorothy Grace (Reaser) Cannon, 88, of Washington, passed away Saturday in Columbus. She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Coplay, Pennsylvania, to the late Owen and Mary (Alexander) Reaser. She attended Coplay schools. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Cecil A. Cannon. Dorothy was a homemaker who was very talented in many types of needlework. She was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Washington.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne O. (Peggy) Cannon, and David A. (Carol) Cannon; grandchildren Dustin Cannon, Kristine Cannon, Christopher Cannon, Douglas Cannon and Sarra Bittmann; two sisters, Evelyn Kohler and Kathleen Whittaker, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Charles Reaser; and a sister, Eleanor Hahn.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Burial will follow in Sugarland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com