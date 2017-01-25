“Hope’s Voice” Providing Training

The Vincennes group “Hope’s Voice” will provide training soon to students and faculty at the Vincennes Beauty College. The training will happen on Monday, February 13th at ten a-m at the Beauty College’s headquarters at Second and Main. The domestic violence program is part of the Professional Beauty Association’s “Cut It Out” awareness campaign.

Melissa Haaff is with Hope’s Voice. She believes more public awareness of the problem is needed…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/25054621/NEW0000_Melissa-Haaff-cut-1_oq...-AFFECTED_0-00-13.740.mp3

Haaff says domestic violence takes different forms…