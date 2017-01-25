LHS Swimmers Split in Meet with NE Dubois

The Vincennes Lincoln Swim teams were on the road last night, traveling to Northeast Dubois. The Lady Alices won their meet 94-61. First place finishers for Lincoln were the Girls 200 Yard Medley relay team of Jessi Donovan, Susan Skinner, Jenna Cummins and Sydney Mathias and the 400 Free Relay of Donovan, Skinner, Mathia and Alexis Cooper. Jessi Donovan also took home the 200 Free and 100 breaststroke, Susan Skinner won the 200 Yard Individual Medley and 100 free, Sydney Mathias was the winner of the 50 and 500 free, Jenna Cummins was first in the 100 butterfly. Molly Tredway won the 1 meter diving.

The Boys’ Swim team fell to NE Dubois 49-28. Winners for Lincoln included Nate Kaffenberger in the 200 and 500 Free, and Gage Cooper in the 200 Individual medley