Shots Fired, Two Arrested in Pike County Incident

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a domestic dispute at a home on State Road 61 near Winslow.

The dispute started when 24 year-old William Key was asked to leave a residence by his father, Brian Key. William Key returned with a 12-gauge shotgun, left his car, and pointed it at both Brian Key and a third man, 19 year-old Kenton Key.

Kenton Key then fired his shotgun at William Key. William Key suffered minor injuries, since the car took most of the shotgun blast. William Key was treated and released from Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Pike County Sheriff’s officials charged Kenton Key with aggravated battery and criminal recklessnes, and William Key with pointing a firearm. Both were booked into the Pike County Jail. Other charges may be added, or some may be changed, as the investigation continues.