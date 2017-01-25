Successful Senior Nights for NK, Rivet Girls Basketball

The Vincennes Rivet Girls Basketball Team extended it’s winning streak to ten games with a 62-43 Senior Night win over Terre Haute North. The Lady Patriots held Terre Haute North to just 15 second half points. Grace Waggoner led 19-3 Rivet with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Melanie Heinz added 11 points while Megan Niehaus scored nine.

Rivet won the Junior Varsity game 47-28. Hannah Ivers and Olivia Vantlin each scored 9 points as the Rivet JV moves to 15-4. Rivet wraps up the regular season Thursday night at Northeast Dubois.

The North Knox Warriors got out to a 14-4 first quarter start, and cruised to victory over Loogootee last night, 51-28, on Senior Night at North Knox High School. Both Makinzi Meurer and Reeva Hammelman led North Knox with 22 each; Bailey Jones added nine points. Loogootee was led by 10 out of Emily Brookshire. The Lady Warriors led 26-12 at half and 41-21 after three quarters en route to the win.

The Lady Warriors will play at Barr-Reeve on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

The South Knox Lady Spartans defeated Shoals 65-50. It was a close contest through the first half with South Knox taking a 4 point lead into halftime. The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Jug Rox 20-12 in the third to take control of the game. Chase Keller led the way for South Knox with 13 points. Both Morgan Engstrom and Jarissa Page added 11.

The Lady Spartans will finish up their regular season this Thursday as they host Loogootee.

The Clark 8th grade boys’ basketball season came to an end with a close lose to Jasper. Jasper took the lead for the final time with under 10 seconds to go. Leading the way for the 8th grade Alices was Ethan Bushey with 17 pts. The Alices finish their season at 9-9.

Clark 7th grade boys’ basketball

In the 7th grade game Clark was able to flip the script, starting off strong with a 12-4 lead. Jasper would close the gap, but in the end it was Clark winning 33-32 with a Coleton Pfoff score at the buzzer. Pfoff ended the game with 8. Other scorers included Jabin Baltzell with 11 and Blake Meade with 5.

The Clark 7th grade team improved to 14-4, advancing to the conference championship Thursday night.

The North Knox boys’ 8th grade basketball game team fell to Linton 39-50. North Knox was led in scoring by Cole Jones with 18 points.

Both the 5th and 6th grade North Knox teams fell to Bloomfield. The 6th grade team lost 18-51 and the 5th grade team fell 31-35.