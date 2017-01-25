TMMI Announce 600-Million Dollar Expansion of Princeton Facility

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana has announced a 600-million dollar expansion of its Princeton facility. The expansion will both modernize the plant, and meet growing demand for its Highlander mid-size S-U-V. The move will add another 40-thousand Highlanders to Toyota’s inventory, and add another 400 jobs at the Princeton plant. The expansion will begin in the fall of 2019.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand for yesterday’s announcement. Area legislators also praised the move– including State Representative Tom Washburne, whose Indiana House district includes the plant itself. Washburne knows Toyota’s impact on his native Gibson County first-hand…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/25054619/NEW0010_Tom-Washburne-cut-1_oq...-GIBSON-COUNTY_0-00-14.994.mp3

Others speaking out for the move include State Senator Mark Messmer, and Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon. Both Messmer and Bucshon’s districts also include the T-M-M-I plant.