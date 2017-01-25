Vincennes Board of Works Accepts Bids for New Trash Truck

The Vincennes Board of Works has taken bids under advisement for a new City trash truck. The truck is part of the City’s continuing commitment to providing the municipal service to City residents.

Vincennes Street and Sanitation Department superintendent Bryce Anderson reported receiving five trash truck bids. The lowest bids are just over 113-thousand dollars for a 16-yard capacity packer, and just over 137-thousand, 600 dollars for a truck with 20 yards of capacity.

Board members have given Anderson the right to select the truck which best meets the Department’s needs.