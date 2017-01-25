The Vincennes City Council has approved on first reading the use of EDIT dollars to support two community organizations.
Council members approved 37-thousand, 500 dollars for the Vincennes YMCA Van Go program, as well as 150-thousand dollars for its annual donation to the Knox County Development Corporation. Those donations will be up for final approval on February 13th.
Vincennes City Council Approves EDIT Dollars for Two Groups
The Vincennes City Council has approved on first reading the use of EDIT dollars to support two community organizations.