Vincennes City Council Approves EDIT Dollars for Two Groups

January 25, 2017 News Leave a reply
Vincennes - City of Vincennes 2

The Vincennes City Council has approved on first reading the use of EDIT dollars to support two community organizations.
Council members approved 37-thousand, 500 dollars for the Vincennes YMCA Van Go program, as well as 150-thousand dollars for its annual donation to the Knox County Development Corporation. Those donations will be up for final approval on February 13th.

Tags: , , , ,