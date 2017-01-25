Vincennes City Council Makes Final Approval of Riverfront Development District

The Vincennes City Council has made final approval of the City’s designation of downtown as a Municipal Riverfront Development District. Council approved the district on first reading on Monday, January ninth.

The designation allows the City to control up to ten liquor licenses in an area bordered by Second Street, Seventh Street, Vigo Street, and Busseron Street. It would also cover Second Street from Vigo northward to Shelby Street.

Any applications for the City liquor licenses would be through the City’s Redevelopment Commission. The R-D-C agreed at its meeting last Thursday to be the clearinghouse for the licenses. The new licenses would be targeted for restaurants wishing to locate in the downtown area.

The State of Indiana must approve the designation. Once the State approves the designation, the City will then control the extra liquor licenses.