VU, Purdue Complete Seamless Transition Agreement

Vincennes University and Purdue University have agreed to a seamless transition program for V-U engineering students to Purdue. The agreement takes effect with the fall semester of this year.

Vincennes University provost Laurel Smith says the new agreement enhances the current articulation agreement with Purude. V-U engineering students are expected to complete their two-year degree before transferring for their final two years. Students making the transfer also need permission from both universities before making the move. They must also meet grade point average requirements, and other prerequisites, for the Purdue transfer program they want to enter.