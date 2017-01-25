Warrant Stop Led to Paraphernalia Discovery

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman overnight following a stop at 13th and Main Streets.

Officers found 35 year-old Destiny Martoglio (marr-TOW-lee-oh)-Nelson wanted on two Knox County warrants for failure to appear. Her original charges were for criminal trespass earlier this month, and for unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement from July of last year. She was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia during her arrest on the warrants.

Martoglio-Nelson is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.