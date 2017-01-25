Washington Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
50-year-old Angela Hill was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.
Washington Police also arrested 22-year-old Jenna Hill of Washington Tuesday for Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
She was also released from jail on $2,500 bond.
Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Justin Wirey of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Marijuana;
Possession of Paraphernalia; and Unlawful Possession of a Syringe.
Wirey is being held without bond.
Washington Police arrested 48-year-old Danny Doyle of Washington Tuesday for Criminal Conversion.
Bond was set at $2,000.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 55-year-old Ralph Fox of Branchville, Indiana Tuesday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Unauthorized
Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Trespass, and Stalking.
Fox is being held without bond.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21-year-old Steven Booher of Winslow Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in
Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Endangering a Person Under 18, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, and
Driving While Suspended.
Booher is being held under $10,000 bond.
184 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.