Washington Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

50-year-old Angela Hill was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington Police also arrested 22-year-old Jenna Hill of Washington Tuesday for Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

She was also released from jail on $2,500 bond.

Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Justin Wirey of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Marijuana;

Possession of Paraphernalia; and Unlawful Possession of a Syringe.

Wirey is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 48-year-old Danny Doyle of Washington Tuesday for Criminal Conversion.

Bond was set at $2,000.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 55-year-old Ralph Fox of Branchville, Indiana Tuesday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Unauthorized

Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Trespass, and Stalking.

Fox is being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21-year-old Steven Booher of Winslow Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in

Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Endangering a Person Under 18, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, and

Driving While Suspended.

Booher is being held under $10,000 bond.

184 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.