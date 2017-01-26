All four Knox County Girls Teams in Action Tonight

Games Tonight

Tonight the Vincennes Lady Alices will host Mt. Carmel to close out the regular season. Air time for the game is at 7:40 on WZDM 92.1

The Rivet Girls will finish their regular season by traveling to NE Dubois. Tipoff is at 7:30 and can be heard on WAOV 97.7.

The South Knox lady Spartans will host Loogootee and North Knox will travel to Barr-Reeve with a 7:30 tip. The Lady Warriors game can be heard on 102.3 WBTO.

IU basketball

The Hoosiers seek their fourth straight win as they visit Michigan tonight in Ann Arbor. Indiana is 14-and-6 overall and 4-and-3 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 13-and-7. That game will be Joined in-progress on WZDM 92.1 following the Lincoln girls’ basketball game.

Butler Basketball

The Butler Bulldogs outlasted pesky Seton Hall, winning 61-54. The Bulldogs move to 18-3 on the season, ranked #11.