Area McDonalds Unveils Two New Big Mac Varieties

McDonald’s locations in Vincennes and across the area have introduced two new sizes of Big Mac burger — the single patty Mac Jr. and the jumbo-sized Grand Mac. The new items will be available in this area, and nationwide, until March 20th.

The chain is likely trying to get younger people hooked on its signature menu item. A memo from a top franchisee published by the “Wall Street Journal” claims only one in five millennials has ever tried a Big Mac.