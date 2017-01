The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Evansville woman on multiple drug charges Wednesday.

39-year-old Lisa Martin is facing preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of a Syringe; Dealing in Methamphetamine;

Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Schedule 2 and 4 Controlled Substances, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Martin is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.