Good Samaritan Hospital hosted a emergency training session earlier this month for some Vincennes City and Knox County emergency personnel. The training session involved Vincennes City Police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and the Vincennes City Fire Department.

City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says the training was a success…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/26055040/NEW0011_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...-WORKING-TOGETHER_0-00-10.684.mp3

The recent exercise allowed each department to practice its role in case an actual emergency affects the City of Vincennes.