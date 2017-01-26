Kay Beverly (Brown) Hardebeck, 78, of Fowler, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at her home. She courageously battled Parkinson’s Disease for the last 30-plus years.

Kay was born on Dec. 17, 1938 to Floy and Roscoe (Red) Brown in Sullivan. Kay had one brother, Leo Ray. She was the valedictorian of Bicknell High School, Class of 1956. She went on to graduate from Indiana State University with degrees in English and music education. While at ISU, she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha and Sigma Alpha Iota sororities. She would teach at West Lebanon and Wadena high schools. After the closing of Wadena High School, she taught in Illinois and then returned to Fowler and taught at Sacred Heart. Once she became a mother, she substitute taught at Benton Central Junior-Senior High School.

She married James Hardebeck on Dec. 26, 1964. They had four children: Ralph and his wife, Cindy, Bev, Harold and his wife, Hanna, and George. Kay and Jim were both blessed with three grandchildren, Liza, Lukas, and Diana.

Kay was a leader in her community in a number of different ways. She was a founding member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, serving as the first president. Over the years, she held numerous positions on the Fowler Library Board, Legion Auxiliary, Benton Central Band Boosters and Tri Kappa — all the while leading the Sacred Heart Choir for over 30 years.

Kay loved sports. She finally saw her beloved Cubs win the World Series, along with watching her Colts and Carl Edwards in NASCAR. She was also an avid Bingo player.

Rosary with be at 4 p.m. on Friday with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Windler Funeral Home in Fowler. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School.