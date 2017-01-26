KC Commissioners, Council Praise Better Working Relationship

Knox County Council members are praising a better working relationship with the Knox County Commissioners already. The Board of Commissioners have seen a complete change since the fall of last year, and two new Councilmen were also sworn into office in January.

County Council president Bob Lechner says better communication between the two boards is already there…

The two County government groups are also planning a joint working session next month. Lechner wants the session to be held a couple hours before Council meets next month…