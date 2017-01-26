Knox County is ranked 50th in the latest 92 county unemployment statistics. Knox County’s unemployment rate for December is three-point-nine percent– just below the four-percent state average.
Daviess county is best in the area, at three-point-two percent. Gibson County’s rate stands at three-point-four percent, with Martin County’s at three point-seven percent. Pike County’s rate is above the state average; their unemployment rate is 38th in the state, at four-point-two percent.
Greene County is third in the state in umemployment, at five-point eight percent. Sullivan County has fallen to tenth, with a rate of five-point-three percent.
The unemployment rates were released yesterday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Knox County Unemployment Still Below State Average
