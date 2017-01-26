Marjorie A. Brashear, 82, of rural Flat Rock, Illinois, died at 2 a.m. Monday at Bridgepoint Health Care in Vincennes. She was born May 14, 1934, in Palestine, Illinois, the daughter of David Richards and Mary (Coulter) Richards. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Palestine.

Marjorie married Raymond Lee Brashear on April 19, 1953, and he preceded her in death July 30, 1991. She is also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Don Richards. Marjorie is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Gary and Cindy Brashear of Washington, and Jerry Ray Brashear of Flat Rock; her grandson, Jerry Raymond Brashear of Oblong, Illinois; her sister and brother-in-law, Rozella and John Seaney of Palestine; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Goodwine Funeral Home in Palestine, with Scott Mendenhall officiating. Burial will follow in the Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Church or Crawford County Relay for Life, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at goodwinefuneralhomes.com.