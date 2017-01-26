Raymond L. Cox Jr., 80, of Bicknell, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at his residence.

He was born Aug. 8, 1936 in Vincennes, the son of Lester and Evelyn (Mitchell) Cox. He was a graduate of Bicknell High School and he served his country for 24 years in the U.S. Navy, having attained the rank of chief petty officer. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as a Prairie Farm route salesman and held memberships in the French Club and the VFW. He married Janice Boles in 1954 and she preceded him in 1983. He married Mary Alice Forney in 1987 and she preceded him 2013. He was a loving man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Christy Cox of Vincennes, Gary Cox of Vincennes, Stacey Kahre and her husband, Travis of Sandborn, and Carie Winterrowd and her husband, Joe of Princeton; grandchildren, Julia Morrison, Christian Joyce, Brian Small, Hailley Kahre, Trevor Kahre, Lexi Winterrowd and A.J. Winterrowd; and a great-granddaughter, Hannah Joyce.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Cox; his second wife, Mary Alice Cox; a daughter, Kelly Morrison; his parents; and his brothers and sisters, Marilyn White, Janet McClung, William “Dick” Cox and Ronnie Cox.

Gravesite services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the Bicknell Memorial Mausoleum with Pastor Mike DeCoursey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Bicknell French Club to assist in their community activities. Arrangements were entrusted to Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel.