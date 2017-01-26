Robert Young, 72, of Washington, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 24,2016 at Daviess Community Hospital. He was born on November 29, 1944 in Odon, IN to Johnny and Chloe (Wininger) Young-Merilla. He attended school in Odon, IN. He was a security guard. Robert enjoyed watching TV, reading, and feeding ducks.

Robert is survived by his daughter Nancy Mandabach; sons Robert Young Jr. and Michael Young; grandchildren Nikki Mandabach, Amber Mandabach; great grand children Macy Clark, Olivia Clark, Kayden Christenberry, Dalyn Christenberry, Joshua Christenberry; siblings Brenda Surencamp, Kevin Merilla, Cathy Merilla, Scott Merilla, Richard Merilla, Frank Merilla, and Mark Merilla; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by his infant daughter Susan Young, brothers Paul Merilla and Donald Young; and parents.

There will be a private memorial for the family on Sunday, January 29, 2017. Online condolences may be made a www.gillsince1872.com.