Second and Niblack Closing– Still Waiting…

The waiting continues for the expected closing for repairs at the intersection of Second and Niblack. The closing is for realignment of the intersection, as well as work on both the road over Kelso Creek, and the C-S-X crossing north of the intersection.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the most recent delays have dealt with communication lines…

Yochum says the closing delay has carried on for the last few months…

Once the intersection is finally closed, it will stay closed through much of the rest of this year. Also, once Second and Niblack is shut down, a four-way stop will be put in place at Second and Minneapolis. The four-way stop will help with altered traffic flows due to the closing.