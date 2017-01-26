Washington Police say three people were arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop on West Oak Street.
A passenger, 29-year-old Justin Wirey of Washington, was arrested on a Daviess County warrant for Dealing in Cocaine or Heroin.
The warrant was issued as part of a previous drug investigation by Washington and Indiana State Police.
The department’s K-9 Drago alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
A search turned up marijuana, a syringe and additional paraphernalia.
The driver, 22-year-old Jenna Hill of Washington, was arrested for Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
Officers later served a warrant at the Westwood Apartments where they found additional items of paraphernalia and syringes.
50-year-old Angela Howard was arrested for Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Three People in Washington
