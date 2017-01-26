Vincennes City Police Arrest Man in Domestic Incident

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday afternoon following a report of domestic abuse in the 300-block of Landrey Drive.

After investigating the incident, officers charged 24 year-old Zachary Gilliat with strangulation and domestic battery. Gilliat was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following service of a Knox County warrant for petition to revoke a suspended sentence. The petition to revoke came from Knox Superior Court Two.

Officers found 35 year-old Robert Collins in the 11-hundred block of Hart Street. Collins is being held without bond in Knox County Jail.