Bluegrass Jam Set for February 12th at Vincennes University

The annual Old Post Bluegrass Jam is scheduled for Sunday, February 12th at Vincennes University’s Jefferson Union. The day features bluegrass jam sessions throughout the building, as well as scheduled performances in the afternoon. There have been up to ten jam sessions going on at any one time, along with the scheduled playing on the main stage.

The actual Bluegrass Jam will run from ten a-m to five p-m that day. The scheduled lineup of main stage players include Mariah Creek at one p-m, with the Riegle Family performing at two, and Bluegrass Fever taking the stage at three. There will also be an open main stage for performances from noon to one p-m.

Admission is free. The Jefferson Union Cafe and Jazzman’s Brew and Bakery will be open.