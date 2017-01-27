Former North Knox Administrator Passes Away

Officials in the North Knox School District are mourning the loss of a former assistant principal from North Knox High School.

75-year-old Kent Anderson of Annapolis, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of January 26th at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Anderson retired from the North Knox School Corporation in 2010. Prior to his time at North Knox, he was a principal at the Hutsonville grade school and and also taught in the Hutsonville Unit 3 School System.

Anderson is survived by his wife, Juanita, high two daughters, and five grandchildren. Private services will be held for the family. Goodwine Funeral Homes of Crawford County are in charge of the arangements.