KC Parks Plans New Shelter House at Fox Ridge Nature Park

The Knox County Parks Department is planning a new Shelter House and restrooms in the later part of this year. The work will follow the Park’s hooking up to the proper utilities as part of the process.

County Parks Superintendent Rama Sobhani doesn’t expect the construction to take very long, once it gets underway…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/27053646/NEW0000_Rama-Sobhani-cut-1_oq...-START-CONSTRUCTION_0-00-10.187.mp3

At this time, Fox Ridge is getting a good amount of use from many across the area. In some places, the park’s hilly terrain can be a challenge, but Sobhani says some new trails allows for a more level walk…