KC United Way Striving to Reach Goal for This Year

The United Way of Knox County is awaiting the final corporate collections for its latest fund-raising campaign. The active campaign kicked off in late August of last year.

United Way of Knox County president Mark Hill expects the total to be short of their overall 275-thousand dollar goal…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/27053657/NEW0008_Mark-Hill-cut-1_oq...GOOD-ABOUT_0-00-11.520.mp3

Hill reminds everyone the United Way of Knox County is still collecting individual donations for a bit longer…