Sullivan County School Bus Involved in Minor Accident

A Northeast Sullivan school bus was involved in a minor accident yesterday near the entrance to North Central High School.

The accident happened when the bus was turning eastbound from Sullivan County Road 975 North onto U-S 41 northbound. The bus, driven by 66 year-old Daryl Drake of Farmersburg, struck the car driven by 17 year-old Kaytlynn (KAIT-lin) Emberton of Sullivan. Emberton was turning left from U-S 41 into the school’s parking lot. The two vehicles collided with the left rear of the bus hitting the left rear of the passenger car.

Eighteen elementary students were on the bus at the time of the accident. None were injured; they were all taken by another bus to Farmersburg Elementary School. Neither Drake nor Emberton were injured either.

No tickets or charges were made to either driver involved in the accident.