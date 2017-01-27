Vincennes Fire Department Urges Use of Carbon Monoxide Detectors

The return of colder weather to the area means heating devices are coming back on. Vincennes City Fire Department officials also remind anyone using non-electric heating to check for carbon monoxide. The odorless, colorless gas is poisonous, and can be released by various heat sources.

City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff gives a good rule of thumb on what can release carbon monoxide…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/27053650/NEW0002_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...-THE-MOST_0-00-13.714.mp3

Pinkstaff lays out some of the devices that can cause carbon monoxide problems…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/27053700/NEW0003_Pinkstaff-cut-2_oq...-GAS-WATER-HEATERS_0-00-10.605.mp3

Carbon monoxide can also be created by burning wood in a fireplace or a wood-burning stove. Fire Department officials say buying a carbon monoxide detector is the best defense.

More information on carbon monoxide, and carbon monoxide detectors, is availble by calling the Vincennes City Fire Department at 882-2600.