Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a call to the 2000-block of North Second.
Officers were called to a dmoestic dispute at the location. They found 34 year-old Jimmy Rather allegedly involved in domestic battery; they also accuse Rather of interference with the victim’s calling 9-1-1.
Rather was booked into the Knox County Jail.
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Following Domestic Incident
