VPD Checking on Refrigerator Theft from Apartment

Vincennes City Police are receiving the theft of a refrigerator reported yesterday from an apartment in the ten-block of West Swartzel.

Karla Anthis reported the theft of a refrigerator from an apartment she owns. The white Frigidaire is valued between 300 and 500 dollars.

Police report having a suspect in the case, but at this time, has made no arrests.

Vincennes City Police are looking into the report of a missing bicycle from the 14-hundred block of Main Street.

Cammy Risinger reported to authorities that someone stole a mountain bike from the rear of her home. The bike was described as greenish-blue, with purple accents. The bike is valued at 125 dollars.

Authorities are still seeking suspects in the case.