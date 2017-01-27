Vincennes University Jasper Campus professor Bob Vogler was recognized earlier this month by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush. Vogler was recognized during Rush’s “State of the Judiciary” message for his work with a program called “Churches Embracing Offenders.”
The program involves 100 volunteers from eight churches helping the spiritual and emotional needs of offenders in the program. Vogler has worked with Vincennes University since 2008.
VU Professor Recognized in State of Judiciary
