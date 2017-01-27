A Knox Superior Court One jury convicted 32 year-old Stephen Small yesterday for dealing in methamphetamine. The Washington resident was convicted of the charge for a July first, 2016 incident near Wheatland. A four-man, eight-woman jury found Small guilty of the charge after a three-day trial.
Small’s sentencing is set for Thursday, February 16th. He could face up to five years in prison.
Washington Man Convicted on Meth-Dealing Charges
