Washington Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Indiana State Police arrested a Washington woman early this morning for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Operating While Intoxicated.

19-year-old Shandel Emmons is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Timothy Nash of Washington Thursday for Domestic Battery.

Nash is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 46-year-old Amanda Miller of Washington Thursday for Domestic Battery.

Miller is also being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24-year-old Tabitha Benton of Jasper Thursday on a warrant for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

Benton was released from jail on $5,000 bond.

Indiana State Police arrested 58-year-old Terry Mays of Shoals Thursday for Possession of Marijuana, False Informing, and Operating While Intoxicated with

a Controlled Substance.

Bond was set at $2,500.

Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Casey Block of Washington Thursday for Auto Theft, Operating a Vehicle While Never Receiving a License, and

Intimidation.

Block is being held without bond.

190 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Friday morning.