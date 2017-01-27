Wisconsin Man Arrested for Earlier Hit and Run Accident in Vincennes

Vincennes City Police arrested a Monfort, Wisconsin man yesterday after he allegedly left the scene of a hit and run accident.

Officers investigated the accident yesterday afternoon at KFC/Taco Bell on Hart Street. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the accident, and stopped a vehicle driven by Bradley Aultman. Aultman’s vehicle was pulled over on U-S 41 northbound near the Melon Patch.

Aultman is accused of leaving the scene of an accident, related to the earlier incident on Hart Street. He was booked into the Knox County Jail.