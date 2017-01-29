Daviess County Arrests

The Indiana State Police arrested Shandel Emmons, age 19, for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated. She is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

The Washington Police Department arrested Christopher Russell, age 33, for petition to revoke suspended sentence, dealing meth, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held at 1 thousand 25 dollars bond.

Joseph Williams, age 30, was arrested for possession of marijuana. He is being held without bond.

Kayleen Fox, age 19, was arrested for battery by means of a deadly weapon. She is being held without bond.

Donnie Heggen, age 49, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. He is being held without bond.