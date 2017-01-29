Early Evening Crash in Owen County Claims Life of Danville Man

Thursday evening, just before 5:30, a pickup truck with an attached horse trailer was driving northbound on US 231. For unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway, struck a guardrail and became inverted, all before detaching from the trailer and coming to final rest.

The driver, Franklin C. Stokes, 58 of Danville, IN. was ejected from the passenger side window and unresponsive as emergency personnel arrived. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified. The horse trailer was empty when the crash occurred.