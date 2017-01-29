INDOT to host public meeting regarding SR 66 road construction in Spencer County

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting regarding planned construction on State Road 66 from approximately U.S. 231 to State Road 70 (SR 70) and through the Town of Grandview in Spencer County. The point of this construction is to improve mobility and safety on SR 66 by addressing pavement deterioration and performing preventative maintenance on the roadway. Also, the construction hopes to restore the surface condition and increase the remaining service life of the existing pavement.