Knox County Arrests

The Knox County Sherriff’s Department arrested Timothy Glosser, age 45, for failure to appear, visiting a common nuisance, and public intoxication. He is being held without bond.

The Vincennes University Police Department arrested Daryon Smith, age 18, for destroying evidence, resisting law enforcement, dealing in marijuana, and possession of marijuana. He is being held at 4 thousand dollars bond.

The Vincennes Police Department arrested Larry Hitt, age 33, for theft and possession of meth. he is being held at 5 thousand dollars bond.

William Davis Jr, age 31, was arrested for theft. He is being held at 4 thousand dollars bond.

Heather Murrell, age 27, was arrested for hold for out of county warrant. She is being held without bond.

Kandice Armes, age 23, was arrested for contempt of court. She is being held at 500 dollars bond.