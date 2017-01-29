Moores Hill Man Killed in Crash

Yesterday, at approximately 6:00 pm, the Indiana State Police served an arrest warrant on an Aurora, Indiana man for charges related to the January 24th crash that killed a Moores Hill man.

The investigation began on January 24 when troopers responded to a head-on collision on Sparta Pike near County Road 350 in Moores Hill, Indiana. The crash investigation determined that a car being driven by Rocky McMurray, age 47, of Aurora, Indiana was traveling eastbound on Sparta Pike and drove left of center into the path of a 2005 Dodge Neon being driven by Steven Ahaus, age 48, Moores Hill, Indiana. Ahaus died as a result of the collision.

After investigation, it was determined that McMurray was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. He tested over twice the legal limit on a preliminary breath test at the scene. McMurray also submitted to a blood test while he was hospitalized after the crash. Those results are still pending.

The investigation was turned over to the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office which ultimately led to a warrant being issued for McMurray’s arrest on charges of Reckless Homicide, Operating While Intoxicated-Causing Death, and Operating While Intoxicated While Endangering a Person.