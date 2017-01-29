Narcotics Arrest

An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a narcotics investigation conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers were called to assist the Marion County Community Corrections with a home visit in the 1200 block of Edgemont Avenue. Officers applied and were granted a search warrant for the residence. Items seized from the residence include: 19.90 grams of cocaine, 77 grams of marijuana, one Suboxone strip, a .38 Special Revolver, and $320.

After the narcotics had been seized, officers placed 28-year-old French Mason under arrest without incident. Mason was preliminarily charged with Possession of Cocaine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.