Red Cross– blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Wednesday and Thursday, February first and second, at Vincennes University. The drive will run from noon to six p-m those two days at the Beckes Student Union.
The drive is being called an “emergency” drive, to make up for a severe winter shortage. Participants should bring a drivers’ license or two other forms of identification. Anyone getting invoved should also bring a list of medications they are taking.
