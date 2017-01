The reward for information leading to a conviction in the fatal shooting of an endangered whooping crane in Greene County has grown to $15,000.

The Center for Biological Diversity says its added $5,000 to the $10,000 reward offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the International Crane

Foundation and other groups.

A 5-year-old female crane was found dead January 3rd near sthe Goose Pond State Fish and Wildlife Area, apparently killed by a high-powered rifle.