Saturday Sports

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices found the going to be tough on the high school hardwood last night as host Evansville Harrison dropped the Alices 68-51. The Warriors led all the way in improving to 10-5.

The Alices slipped to 6-10 with the loss. Grant Oexmann topped the Alices scoring with 22 points and Jalen Cardinal added 11.

The Lincoln JV also lost, 51-45, as Jackson Fortune had 13points.

The Alices will try and bounce back on Thursday when they play at Washington.

The South Knox Spartans dropped host North Posey 62-49. Luke Marchino led the Spartan attack with 16 points. The 12-3 Spartans play host to Shoals tonight.

The North Knox Warriors rode a 18-8 first quarter lead through the rest of the game, and defeated Washington Catholic at the Birdcage, 49-33. Caden Fields led North Knox with 15; Skylar Ballew had 10. Jaden Stone led for Washington Catholic with 11.

The Warriors move to 4-11, and face Linton tonight at North Knox. Tip time is 7:30; join us for the action on 92.1, WZDM.

In other area scores, Washington dropped Boonville 74-57. North Daviess beat Clay City 58-33. Loogootee defeated White River Valley 60-32. Linton blasted Eastern Greene 49-32. Pike Central downed South Spencer 61-58. Princeton got by Evansville Memorial 55-52. Gibson Southern beat Mount Vernon 78-70. Wood Memorial downed Tell City 56-47. Jasper drubbed Northeast Dubois 58-37. Forest Park beat Southridge 49-35. Evansville Reitz defeated Evansville Central 59-57. New Albany blasted Evansville North 93-41. Cloverdale dropped Sullivan 71-59 In the Little Illini Conference tournament, Marshall beat Robinson 68-54 in the Championship game and Olney nipped Lawrenceville 59-58 in the game for third place.